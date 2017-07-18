Tigers' Alex Avila: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Avila is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Royals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
He has started 11 of the last 12 games, and has emerged as a trade target for competing teams, most notably the Chicago Cubs. James McCann will start behind the dish and hit eighth.
More News
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...