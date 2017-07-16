Avila is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Avila's absence from the lineup Saturday wasn't surprising with lefty Francisco Liriano starting for the Blue Jays, but it's more of a mystery why the high-performing catcher is sitting Sunday with right-hander Marco Estrada on the mound for the opposition. Perhaps manager Brad Ausmus just wanted to keep most of the Tigers' starting nine from Saturday's 11-run eruption intact for a second straight game, as James McCann receives another nod behind the plate.