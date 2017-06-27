Avila is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Royals.

Southpaw Matt Strahm is on the mound for Kansas City, meaning James McCann will be taking over behind the plate. Avila has put together a terrific month at the plate, slashing .355/.455/.582 with a staggering 1.036 OPS over 154 at-bats.

