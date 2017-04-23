Tigers' Alex Avila: Starting Sunday
Avila is starting at catcher and batting sixth in Sunday's game against the Twins.
Avila entered the game at first base the last two days but didn't receive any at-bats. In limited playing time, he's hitting an absurd .412 with a 1.406 OPS and two home runs. Those numbers will of course come down, but the veteran backstop is worth a look right now when he's in the lineup.
