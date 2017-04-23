Avila is starting at catcher and batting sixth in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Avila entered the game at first base the last two days but didn't receive any at-bats. In limited playing time, he's hitting an absurd .412 with a 1.406 OPS and two home runs. Those numbers will of course come down, but the veteran backstop is worth a look right now when he's in the lineup.

