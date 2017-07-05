Tigers' Alex Presley: Activated from DL on Wednesday
Presley (concussion) was activated from the disabled list prior to Wednesday's game against the Giants.
Presley has been out since June 22 after suffering a concussion due to a crash with the center field wall in Seattle. In a corresponding move, the team designated Matt den Dekker for assignment. Presley will likely slide back into his timeshare in center field with Mikie Mahtook, filling the larger side of a platoon. For Wednesday's game, Presley will take a seat on the bench while Mikie Mahtook remains in center with lefty Ty Blach starting for San Francisco.
