Tigers' Alex Presley: Cleared for baseball activities
Presley (concussion) was cleared Tuesday to resume baseball activities, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Though Presley is no longer under the MLB's concussion protocol and is eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list, the Tigers could ask him to play in a couple of rehab games before activating him. The 31-year-old had been occupying the larger side of a platoon in center field with Mikie Mahtook prior to hitting the DL, but with Mahtook producing well since settling into a full-time role, it's unclear if Presley will retain the top spot on the depth chart once he returns.
More News
-
Tigers' Alex Presley: Transferred to 10-day DL•
-
Tigers' Alex Presley: Will not return Friday•
-
Tigers' Alex Presley: Placed on concussion DL on Friday•
-
Tigers' Alex Presley: Receives concussion test•
-
Tigers' Alex Presley: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Alex Presley: Retreats to bench versus lefty Tuesday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...