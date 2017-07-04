Presley (concussion) was cleared Tuesday to resume baseball activities, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Though Presley is no longer under the MLB's concussion protocol and is eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list, the Tigers could ask him to play in a couple of rehab games before activating him. The 31-year-old had been occupying the larger side of a platoon in center field with Mikie Mahtook prior to hitting the DL, but with Mahtook producing well since settling into a full-time role, it's unclear if Presley will retain the top spot on the depth chart once he returns.