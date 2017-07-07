Tigers' Alex Presley: Day off Friday
Presley is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Indians.
Presley just came back from the DL (concussion) on Wednesday, going 2-for-3 with two RBI and one run against the Giants in his return. The team will take it easy with the center fielder, as he gets a day off for Friday's series opener. In his place, Mikie Mahtook draws the start while batting eighth.
