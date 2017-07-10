Presley went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Indians.

Presley was just activated from the DL on Wednesday and got the night off Friday as the Tigers ease him back into the fold. However, he'll likely serve on the larger side of a center field platoon with Mikie Mahtook moving forward, so he could offer some fantasy value if he hits.

