Presley is starting in centerfield and batting leadoff Friday against the Blue Jays.

With Ian Kinsler sidelined due to flu-like symptoms, Presley will get a chance to start at the top of the order for the first time this season. The lefty has seen a nice bump in playing time since being called up by the Tigers at the end of May, hitting .297 over his last 18 contests to assume the role as the primary centerfielder, and should continue seeing further opportunities down the road for the struggling Tigers.