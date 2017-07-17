Presley is out of the lineup Monday against the Royals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Presley will ride the pine Monday with Kansas City bringing southpaw Jason Vargas to the hill. Presley's platoon mate, Mikie Mahtook, will draw the start in center field.

