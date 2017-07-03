Presley was transferred Sunday from the 7-day disabled list to the 10-day DL, MLB.com reports.

Presley's absence had extended past seven days, so the Tigers decided opted to move him to the 10-day DL in a procedural move. The outfielder has yet to pass through all phases of the concussion protocol and will likely require a rehab assignment before being activated, so it seems rather unlikely that he'll rejoin the Tigers prior to the All-Star break.