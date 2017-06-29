Tigers' Alex Presley: Will not return Friday
Presley will miss at least a couple more days on the concussion DL, Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group reports.
Presley is eligible to return from the disabled list prior to Detroit's game Friday, but the outfielder is still feeling the effects of his wall crash during last Thursday's contest. Mikie Mahtook has been the main beneficiary of Presley's absence, as he continues to start in center for Thursday's afternoon matchup with the Royals. Presley could return to the team by the end of the weekend series against Cleveland, but will likely come back after the team's scheduled off day Monday.
