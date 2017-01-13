Wilson agreed to a one-year, $1.175 million contract with the Tigers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

The right-hander was successful throughout most of the year -- outside of a pair of blowups in May. Wilson bumped his strikeout rate back up, although the strikeouts came with more walks and fewer groundballs. He's somewhat relevant in leagues that count holds after finishing with 14 last season, but his role in the middle innings doesn't lend itself well to mixed-league prominence.