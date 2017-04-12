Wilson pitched two scoreless innings with two walks and two strikeouts to collect his first save of the season during Wednesday's 5-3 win over Minnesota.

With Francisco Rodriguez collecting saves the past two days, Wilson received the nod to close out the Twins. It's noteworthy because Wilson just blew a save opportunity on April 9. It appears Wilson is next in line to close games behind Rodriguez, and in deep settings, that makes Wilson a player of interest. However, we're still just eight games into the season, so there are no guarantees.

