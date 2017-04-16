Tigers' Alex Wilson: Credited with hold Sunday
Wilson recorded his second hold of the season Sunday, pitching a scoreless inning in a win over the Indians. He didn't allow a hit and struck out two.
Wilson has his season ERA down to 3.00, and he should continue to be a decent source of holds in the middle of the Detroit bullpen.
