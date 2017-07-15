Tigers' Alex Wilson: Not pitching well right now
Wilson has only 22 strikeouts in 35.2 innings with an ERA of 4.04 for Detroit.
After posting a sub-3.00 ERA in both of the last two seasons, the high mark for him this season comes as a bit of a surprise. More concerning is that most of the damage has come recently. The former second-round pick has an ERA of 8.49 since the beginning of June and has seen his playing time decline slightly as Bruce Rondon and Shane Greene have eaten into his innings.
