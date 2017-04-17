Wilson said he's fine after taking a come-backer to the eye in Sunday's win over the Indians, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Wilson was able to toss to first to record the out on the play, but he had to pause briefly afterward because his eye was watering so much. "Honestly, it wasn't so much the pain. I just couldn't see out of it," Wilson said. The Tigers have an off day Monday, and it appears Wilson should be good to go when the team begins a series in Tampa Bay on Tuesday.