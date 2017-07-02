Gonzalez signed a $1 million deal with the Tigers on Sunday.

A 6-foot, 165-pound shortstop who has a plus arm but might fit better at third base, Gonzalez will need to be an impactful hitter in order to profile as an everyday player down the road. Unfortunately, most scouts see little power coming, so the chances of him developing into a legitimate asset in dynasty leagues are slim.

CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories