Romine signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Tigers on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Romine is coming off a season where he hit .236 and just two home runs. The veteran does bring a versatile skill set to the defensive side with his ability to play multiple positions in both the infield and outfield, so he should get plenty of action again in 2017 with the Tigers.