Tigers' Andrew Romine: Connects for third home run
Romine went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's win over the Royals.
Romine has set a new career high in home runs in just 58 games this season, but that's not saying much. He's still slugging just .361 in 166 at-bats. At least Romine has been starting against most right-handers since Alex Presley (concussion) was placed on the 7-day DL.
