Romine went 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored Saturday against the Padres.

It was a nice night for Romine, who had been struggling in June with a .214 average and a .456 OPS in 29 plate appearances this month entering Saturday. His double in the seventh inning was his first extra-base hit of the month. The utilityman likely won't see consistent playing time with the Tigers anytime soon.

