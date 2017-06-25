Tigers' Andrew Romine: Drives in two Saturday
Romine went 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored Saturday against the Padres.
It was a nice night for Romine, who had been struggling in June with a .214 average and a .456 OPS in 29 plate appearances this month entering Saturday. His double in the seventh inning was his first extra-base hit of the month. The utilityman likely won't see consistent playing time with the Tigers anytime soon.
More News
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Sits vs. lefty Sunday•
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Leading off for third straight game•
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Batting eighth Thursday•
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Added to Thursday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Drives in run Tuesday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...