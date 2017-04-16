Tigers' Andrew Romine: Gets second straight start
Romine will start in center field and bat eighth in the order Sunday against the Indians.
It's the second straight start and fourth start in five games for Romine, who earned himself more opportunities following a string of three consecutive two-hit outings last week. Romine has since cooled down over his last two starts with a combined 0-for-9 showing at the dish, but it appears manager Brad Ausmus is at least considering him for a platoon role in center field with JaCoby Jones. He might be worth tracking in AL-only formats.
More News
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Leading off Thursday•
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Powers Tigers in win over Twins•
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Starting in center Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Set to split time in center•
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Candidate for center field starts early in season•
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Ready to resume super-utility role•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...