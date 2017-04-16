Romine will start in center field and bat eighth in the order Sunday against the Indians.

It's the second straight start and fourth start in five games for Romine, who earned himself more opportunities following a string of three consecutive two-hit outings last week. Romine has since cooled down over his last two starts with a combined 0-for-9 showing at the dish, but it appears manager Brad Ausmus is at least considering him for a platoon role in center field with JaCoby Jones. He might be worth tracking in AL-only formats.