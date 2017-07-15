Play

Romine went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo homer Friday against the Blue Jays.

Romine's fourth blast of the year gave the Tigers a meaningless run in the ninth inning of a home loss. He's been a weak fantasy option, based on his .232/.298/.370 slash line.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast