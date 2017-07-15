Tigers' Andrew Romine: Hits fourth homer of 2017 on Friday
Romine went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo homer Friday against the Blue Jays.
Romine's fourth blast of the year gave the Tigers a meaningless run in the ninth inning of a home loss. He's been a weak fantasy option, based on his .232/.298/.370 slash line.
More News
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Connects for third home run•
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Drives in two Saturday•
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Sits vs. lefty Sunday•
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Leading off for third straight game•
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Batting eighth Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...