Romine is batting first and playing second base Thursday for the Tigers against the Twins.

After clubbing a grand slam Wednesday, Romine spells veteran Ian Kinsler during the afternoon contest. Perhaps he'll hit enough to plug in around the lineup at several positions in the near future, though this probably is just a brief uptick for the career .243/.298/.300 stick.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories