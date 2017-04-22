Tigers' Andrew Romine: Not in Saturday's lineup
Romine is not in the lineup Saturday against the Twins.
Romine has started the last three games but has managed just one hit in his last 11 at-bats. He'll head to the bench Saturday as the Tigers go with Dixon Machado at shortstop and Nick Castellanos at third base.
