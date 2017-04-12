Tigers' Andrew Romine: Powers Tigers in win over Twins
Romine went 2-for-3 with a grand slam during Wednesday's 5-3 win over Minnesota.
Romine has now started three of the past four games and gone 6-for-10 at the dish with four runs, three doubles, a home run and four RBI. It's still a little too early to pounce in the majority of seasonal leagues, but you'll want to take notice in daily contests and consider taking a speculative flier in cavernous mixed or AL-only settings. Just keep your expectations in check because the 31-year-old utility man entered the year with an underwhelming .240/.296/.294 slash line over 884 plate appearances.
