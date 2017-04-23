Romine will start at shortstop and bat ninth in the order Sunday against the Twins, MLB.com's Jason Beck reports.

Romine sat on Saturday, but with Jose Iglesias (concussion) and JaCoby Jones (face) on the disabled list, he should begin to see fairly regular playing time at either shortstop or the outfield for the next several games.

