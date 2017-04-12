Tigers' Andrew Romine: Starting in center Wednesday
Romine is starting in center field and batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Twins, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
JaCoby Jones has fallen into a slump since blasting an Opening Day home run, going 2-for-14 at the plate with six strikeouts over the last six games. This could open the door to more regular starts in center for Romine moving forward, though Jones will likely get back in the lineup soon to try to turn things around.
