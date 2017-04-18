Tigers' Andrew Romine: Takes seat Tuesday
Romine is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rays, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Romine is hitless over his last three games (0-for-13) after collecting three consecutive multi-hit games prior, so he'll take a seat to clear his head as JaCoby Jones takes over in center field. He's started four of the last five games for the Tigers, but his bat will need to wake up if he wants to continue to see a healthy amount of at-bats.
More News
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Gets second straight start•
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Leading off Thursday•
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Powers Tigers in win over Twins•
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Starting in center Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Set to split time in center•
-
Tigers' Andrew Romine: Candidate for center field starts early in season•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...