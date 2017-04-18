Romine is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rays, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Romine is hitless over his last three games (0-for-13) after collecting three consecutive multi-hit games prior, so he'll take a seat to clear his head as JaCoby Jones takes over in center field. He's started four of the last five games for the Tigers, but his bat will need to wake up if he wants to continue to see a healthy amount of at-bats.