Nesbitt was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

Nesbitt was designated for assignment in late-December but passed through waivers unclaimed. He pitched effectively at High-A and Double-A last season before struggling in 11 appearances at Triple-A Toledo, where he notched a 5.68 ERA to go with a 1.99 WHIP across 31.2 innings. The 26-year-old will remain in the Tigers organization and should be a fixture in their Triple-A bullpen, but he no longer has a spot on the 40-man roster.