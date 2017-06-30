Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Friday's game postponed
Sanchez will not make his scheduled start Friday against the Indians as the game has been postponed due to rain.
The game has been rescheduled as part of a day-night twin bill Sept. 1. While Sanchez has fared reasonably well in his two starts so far this season, it's entirely possible the Tigers will skip him and have him available in relief for Saturday's doubleheader.
More News
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Pushed back to Saturday•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Logs quality start•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Holds own upon return to big leagues•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Recalled ahead of Monday's start•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Will join big-league rotation Monday•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Fans seven in return from DL•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...