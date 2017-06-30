Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Friday's game postponed

Sanchez will not make his scheduled start Friday against the Indians as the game has been postponed due to rain.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a day-night twin bill Sept. 1. While Sanchez has fared reasonably well in his two starts so far this season, it's entirely possible the Tigers will skip him and have him available in relief for Saturday's doubleheader.

