Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Gets pushed around by Blue Jays
Sanchez (1-0) allowed five runs on nine hits while striking out three over the course of six innings during Sunday's no-decision against the Blue Jays.
Sanchez gave up two home runs in the top of the first inning to open the festivities, and then allowed a two-run shot by Jose Bautista in the fifth. This outing comes on the heels of three straight quality starts, but the right-hander was unable to keep it going against a powerful opponent. Since he came into the league in 2006, Sanchez had never given up more than 1.2 HR/9 until 2015, when he allowed 1.7. The last two years, that metric has stayed similar to 2015, with a HR/9 of 1.8 in 2016, and over 2.0 this season. Moving forward, this is a concerning trend for the 33-year-old, as he projects to make his next start Thursday in Minnesota.
More News
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Notches first win of season•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Throws quality start in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Pushed back to Saturday•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Friday's game postponed•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Logs quality start•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Holds own upon return to big leagues•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...