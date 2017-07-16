Play

Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Gets pushed around by Blue Jays

Sanchez (1-0) allowed five runs on nine hits while striking out three over the course of six innings during Sunday's no-decision against the Blue Jays.

Sanchez gave up two home runs in the top of the first inning to open the festivities, and then allowed a two-run shot by Jose Bautista in the fifth. This outing comes on the heels of three straight quality starts, but the right-hander was unable to keep it going against a powerful opponent. Since he came into the league in 2006, Sanchez had never given up more than 1.2 HR/9 until 2015, when he allowed 1.7. The last two years, that metric has stayed similar to 2015, with a HR/9 of 1.8 in 2016, and over 2.0 this season. Moving forward, this is a concerning trend for the 33-year-old, as he projects to make his next start Thursday in Minnesota.

