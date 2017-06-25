Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Logs quality start
Sanchez struck out four and allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and zero walks in a no-decision against the Padres on Saturday.
This was Sanchez's second start since being recalled after a nearly month-long stint in the minors. His two outings have been successful, especially in comparison to his long-relief appearances earlier in the season. He's now given up three runs in 11 innings over those two starts, with nine strikeouts and three walks.
More News
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Holds own upon return to big leagues•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Recalled ahead of Monday's start•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Will join big-league rotation Monday•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Fans seven in return from DL•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Hits 7-day DL•
-
Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Exits game with apparent hamstring injury•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...