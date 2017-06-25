Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Logs quality start

Sanchez struck out four and allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and zero walks in a no-decision against the Padres on Saturday.

This was Sanchez's second start since being recalled after a nearly month-long stint in the minors. His two outings have been successful, especially in comparison to his long-relief appearances earlier in the season. He's now given up three runs in 11 innings over those two starts, with nine strikeouts and three walks.