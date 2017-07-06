Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Notches first win of season

Sanchez gave up two runs on five hits and zero walks while striking out eight over six innings Thursday against the Giants en route to picking up his first win of the season.

He now has quality starts in three of his four starts since rejoining the big-league rotation on June 19, and has a 22:4 K:BB in 23.1 innings over that span. His two best starts over that stretch came against the Giants and Padres, so it's possible he is just taking advantage of mediocre competition. Even so, he has done enough to be comfortably part of the rotation to start the second half.