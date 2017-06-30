Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Pushed back to Saturday

Sanchez will start the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Indians.

The Tigers could have used Friday's postponement to skip Sanchez, but they will simply push him back, which means Matt Boyd will not get an opportunity to start. Sanchez has allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out nine in his two starts so far this season (11 innings).

