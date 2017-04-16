Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Struggles again Saturday

Sanchez gave up seven hits and four earned runs in just three innings of work in Saturday's loss to the Indians.

It was the second straight bad outing for Sanchez, who allowed six earned runs in just 1.1 innings Thursday. He's done nothing so far this season to show that he deserves another look in the rotation. Expect Sanchez to continue pitching in low-leverage relief situations for the time being.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories