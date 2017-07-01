Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Takes no-decision despite quality start

Sanchez posted a quality start in a no-decision Saturday against the Indians. He held the tribe to three runs on four hits while notching five strikeouts over 6.1 innings.

It's still too small a sample to definitively declare that Sanchez has officially turned things around, but he has posted back-to-back quality starts. He's given up just one home run over 17.1 innings since rejoining the rotation June 19 and he's walked just four batters in that stretch. Sanchez will get one more start before the break as he's lined up to take the mound Thursday against Johnny Cueto and the Giants.