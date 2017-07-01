Tigers' Anibal Sanchez: Throws quality start in no-decision

Sanchez struck out five and held the Indians to three runs on four hits over 6.1 innings in a no-decision Saturday.

It's still too small a sample to definitively declare that Sanchez has officially turned things around, but he has posted back-to-back quality starts. He's given up just one home run over 17.1 innings since rejoining the rotation June 19 and he's walked just four batters over that stretch. Sanchez will get one more start before the break as he's lined up to take the mound Thursday against Johnny Cueto and the Giants.