Gose was designated for assignment on Wednesday, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reports.

Once a highly-touted prospect with several huge tools (arm and run), Gose has never hit enough to profile as a regular. The Tigers traded a player to be named later for Mikie Mahtook, who will take Gose's spot as a fifth outfielder. If he clears waivers, Gose will offer depth at Triple-A.