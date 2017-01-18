Tigers' Anthony Gose: Designated for assignment
Gose was designated for assignment on Wednesday, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reports.
Once a highly-touted prospect with several huge tools (arm and run), Gose has never hit enough to profile as a regular. The Tigers traded a player to be named later for Mikie Mahtook, who will take Gose's spot as a fifth outfielder. If he clears waivers, Gose will offer depth at Triple-A.
