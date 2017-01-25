Gose cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old struggled in 30 games last season, slashing .209/.287/.341 in 101 plate appearances. He'll primarily add depth at the Triple-A level for the Tigers in 2017.

