Tigers' Anthony Gose: Sent outright to Triple-A
Gose cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old struggled in 30 games last season, slashing .209/.287/.341 in 101 plate appearances. He'll primarily add depth at the Triple-A level for the Tigers in 2017.
