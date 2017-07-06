Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Back up with Tigers
Hardy was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.
Hardy has been back and forth between Toledo and Detroit all year, posting a 4.15 ERA across 20 appearances (17.1 innings) with the parent club. He'll be back once again to provide bullpen help prior to upcoming the All-Star break, giving manager Brad Ausmus another lefty arm to use in relief.
More News
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...