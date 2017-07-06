Hardy was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

Hardy has been back and forth between Toledo and Detroit all year, posting a 4.15 ERA across 20 appearances (17.1 innings) with the parent club. He'll be back once again to provide bullpen help prior to upcoming the All-Star break, giving manager Brad Ausmus another lefty arm to use in relief.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast