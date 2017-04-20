Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Set to rejoin Tigers
Hardy is set to be recalled to the Tigers prior to Friday's game against the Twins.
Warwick Saupold was optioned to Triple-A Toledo to make room on the roster for Hardy, though the move hasn't been officially announced yet. This will be Hardy's second stint with the Tigers this season; he struck out two in a scoreless frame in his only appearance during his first stint. He'll look to reestablish himself in the Tigers' bullpen, though his stay in the majors could again be a brief one.
