Rondon agreed to a one-year contract with the Tigers on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The terms of the agreement were not announced. He figures to see plenty of high-leverage situations in 2016, but as long as Francisco Rodriguez is in town, save chances will be few and far between. Once Rodriguez is either traded or catches on elsewhere after the 2017 season, Rondon will have to compete with prospect Joe Jimenez for the reins to the ninth inning.