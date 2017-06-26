Rondon (1-1) picked up his first win of the season Sunday against the Padres. He fired one scoreless inning while walking one and striking out two.

Rondon took care of business in a tie game in the bottom of the eighth, then grabbed the win when the Tigers scored two in the top of the ninth. Despite just getting recalled on Friday and owning a 23.14 ERA this season (albeit in only 2.1 innings), Rondon quickly got a look in a high-leverage situation. Manager Brad Ausmus doesn't have a ton of trustworthy options in his bullpen, so Rondon -- who posted a 2.97 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 36.1 innings last season -- could establish himself in short order if he pitches well.