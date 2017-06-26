Tigers' Bruce Rondon: Collects first victory of 2017
Rondon (1-1) picked up his first win of the season Sunday against the Padres. He fired one scoreless inning while walking one and striking out two.
Rondon took care of business in a tie game in the bottom of the eighth, then grabbed the win when the Tigers scored two in the top of the ninth. Despite just getting recalled on Friday and owning a 23.14 ERA this season (albeit in only 2.1 innings), Rondon quickly got a look in a high-leverage situation. Manager Brad Ausmus doesn't have a ton of trustworthy options in his bullpen, so Rondon -- who posted a 2.97 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 36.1 innings last season -- could establish himself in short order if he pitches well.
More News
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...