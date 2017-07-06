Rondon did not allow a baserunner and recorded two strikeouts in a clean eighth inning against the Giants on Thursday.

He has logged five scoreless frames on two hits and two walks while striking out seven since rejoining the big-league bullpen on June 25. Justin Wilson is the undisputed closer in Detroit, but he could be dealt at the deadline, and Rondon is starting to put together an impressive recent resume that could make him a candidate to close if the ninth inning opens up at the end of the month.