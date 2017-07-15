Tigers' Chad Bell: Seeing time only as reliever in big leagues
Bell has 21 strikeouts in 25 innings in the majors this season.
The 28-year-old has split time this season between the majors and Triple-A, but has only seen action out of the bullpen with the Tigers despite starting in all of his appearances this season at Triple-A. He's bounced between the two roles his entire career, so his spot on the pitching staff moving forward is a little hazy, but there hasn't been much talk of him starting for the Tigers this season.
