Bell has 21 strikeouts in 25 innings in the majors this season.

The 28-year-old has split time this season between the majors and Triple-A, but has only seen action out of the bullpen with the Tigers despite starting in all of his appearances this season at Triple-A. He's bounced between the two roles his entire career, so his spot on the pitching staff moving forward is a little hazy, but there hasn't been much talk of him starting for the Tigers this season.