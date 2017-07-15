Play

Bell has 21 strikeouts in 25 innings in the majors this season.

The 28-year-old has split time this season between the majors and Triple-A, but has only seen action out of the bullpen with the Tigers despite starting in all of his appearances this season at Triple-A. He's bounced between the two roles his entire career, so his spot on the pitching staff moving forward is a little hazy, but there hasn't been much talk of him starting for the Tigers this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast