Stewart, 23, is batting .264/.348/.544 with 18 home runs and 53 RBI through 74 games for Double-A Erie.

Stewart has been even better of late, hitting .333 over his last 10 contests. Stewart is currently tied for the lead in the Eastern League in home runs, and will soon be in sole possession of said lead, as his competition, Scott Kingery, was recently promoted to Triple-A. Stewart's power potential remains his main asset, though he has also hit for a respectable average throughout his time in the minors.