Tigers' Daniel Norris: Chased early Wednesday
Norris (4-6) allowed five runs on eight hits -- including two home runs -- and a walk over 3.2 innings while striking out three in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Royals.
It was the left-hander's shortest outing of the season, and while it's nice to see Norris limit his walks the control was not accompanied by better command, as he left too many hittable pitches dangling over the plate. He'll take a 5.00 ERA into his next start Tuesday at home against the Giants.
