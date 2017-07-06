Tigers' Daniel Norris: Gives up five runs for third straight start
Norris (4-7) gave up five runs on seven hits and four walks over four innings in Wednesday's loss to the Giants.
He's now allowed five runs in three consecutive starts -- the kind of streak that can motivate even the most patient fantasy owners to make a move. Norris owns a solid strikeout rate, but his walks are way up and he's surrendering tons of hits. While some BABIP regression should help his stats down the line, he simply can't be considered a reliable asset at this point.
