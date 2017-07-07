Tigers' Daniel Norris: Mild groin strain

Norris has been diagnosed with a mild groin strain, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The results of Norris' MRI were favorable, and while the Tigers are not offering up an estimated return timetable, it doesn't sound like this injury will force the lefty to miss an extended period. Norris has struggled throughout most of the season, but the Tigers have every incentive to keep the former top prospect in the rotation for the rest of the year to determine whether he's a viable option for 2018.